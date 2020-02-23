MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) -- We’re working to get results for the Ola High School choir in Henry County. The group of nearly 170 students has been invited on a once in a lifetime trip to sing at Carnegie Hall in New York.
But not everyone can afford to make the trip.
You can help make their dream become a reality. We’re talking nearly two-thousand dollars a student. That’s the cost for plane tickets, hotels, and transportation. But the group is determined to raise enough money to cover the costs.
“It’s crazy to think that our small little choir in McDonough, Georgia, was invited to sing on the biggest stage in the world,” said one student, Jared Brooks. The Ola High School Choir is invited to perform exclusively on the most elite stage in the country.
“When I got the email invitation, I stopped class,” said Mindy Forehand, the Choir Director at Ola High School, “I said, oh my God, we get to go to Carnegie Hall!” But there’s only one thing standing in their way.
“We really want every student to be able to go on this trip, and not just the 50 students who can afford to go,” Brooks added. “They all want to be on that stage, they all deserve to be on the stage, not just the kids who can afford it,” Forehand said.
Forehand, doesn’t want anyone left behind.
“I need all of my kids there, because they’ve all worked hard to get there, and they are the reason we got this invitation in the first place,” added Forehand. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for many of these students. “We work so, so hard every day,” said another student, Zac Aaron.
“It’s not even our hard work, I kind of think it’s our passion,” added another student, Kara Tomlinson, “Any musician, any professional musician, dreams of going to Carnegie Hall.”
And they say it wouldn’t be fair if they all weren’t able to go.
“This choir is a family,” Aaron said. They have several fundraisers taking place…and one year to raise the money to be able to head to New York in June of 2021.
“I’m not going to stop until I get all of my children there,” said Forehand.
The choir has set up a GoFundMe page to solicit donations. If you'd like to donate a different way, the school has posted a number of ways to do so. Click here for alternate ways to donate.
