A local school district is one of the first in the country to partner with the CDC to study school-based Covid-19 transmission.
Thanks to Marietta City Schools and health experts from the Georgia Department of Public Health, Cobb and Douglas Public Health, and the CDC, we now have a better understanding of some transmission patterns.
“Someone from the CDC reached out and they put us as part of a text study, where every day we had to respond whether we had any symptoms or not,” said one Marietta City Schools parent, Dana Barka.
As part of contact tracing efforts – families in the Marietta City School District filled out questionnaires, had phone interviews, and covid-19 testing.
“That was intended to figure out what was the social patterns of a child, did they wear a mask outside of the school setting, did they socialize, did they stay at home, all of that became a big picture for us to determine whether that was community based or school based,” said Grant Rivera, the Superintendent of Marietta City Schools.
The study started December 1st and ended January 22nd.
“Did we see school-based transmission? Yes. Was it something that occurred more often in elementary than secondary? Yes. Did it occur more often in extracurriculars? Yes,” Rivera added.
It identified nine clusters of Covid-19 cases involving 13 educators and 32 students at six elementary schools.
More than half of the cases were linked back to two adults.
“Now that we know that there is a greater risk and a greater pattern of adult to adult spread, and subsequently, adult to child spread, not as much relative to student to student to student to staff, that speaks overwhelmingly the importance of vaccines for adults,” Rivera said.
The study occurred while community transmission surged 300%. But Marietta City Schools has not had to close as a school, grade, or district since they reopened in September.
“They’ve been much happier, and so have I, since they went back to school,” added Barka.
The district hopes this study makes schools safer not only for them, but for all districts.
“I honestly felt a little honored by it, because we’re this tiny little school community inside of a much bigger one, and I felt like it could help our country study this disease and figure out how we can get back to normal,” said Barka.
The main takeaway? Educators play a central role in in-school transmission.
The CDC says the best way to minimize this is by vaccinating all teachers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.