DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) – Though it was a work session with no official vote, board members of City Schools of Decatur made it clear Tuesday that they support a plan to require staff members and eligible students to become fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The board also discussed allowing accommodations for those with medical conditions who cannot get the vaccine and those with religious objections. Accommodations could include weekly COVID-19 testing.
The board could formally vote on the plan during its September meeting.
Roughly 5,700 students are enrolled in City Schools of Decatur. The district reported 21 positive COVID-19 cases last week.
"I don’t think it’s fair to ask kids to be in a classroom with a teacher that hasn’t already taken that reasonable step," board member Lewis Jones told his fellow board members Tuesday.
Superintendent Maggie Fehrman said the staff requirement does not require a school board vote, but that requiring the vaccine for students needs a vote.
At Tuesday’s work session, board members said with the Pfizer vaccine now having final FDA approval, it only makes sense to require it along with all of the other required vaccinations.
The state health department, however, hasn’t formally added COVID shots to its list of required immunizations for student enrollment, so it’s unclear whether a mandate for students would withstand legal challenges.
