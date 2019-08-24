SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Now that football season is in full swing, there’s an increased risk for heat-related illnesses while playing.
That’s a risk the Griffin-Spalding County school system is tackling first hand with their Emergency Action Plan Training.
Chip McCarty, who is the head athletic trainer for Spalding County, said the 'taco effect' is one of the many protocols they’re covering.
“We do what’s called a 'taco effect', and what we do is take a tarp, lay it out, put the athlete on the tarp, and they look like a taco,” explained McCarty.
The training comes just two weeks after 16-year-old Imani Bell died from heat exhaustion after an outdoor basketball practice. Her funeral was held Aug. 24th.
“I pray to the good Lord I can make it to the end of my career and never have a fatality,” said McCarty.
On Saturday morning, Athletic trainer Chip McCarty hosted several medical staff members on ways to keep athletes safe, especially in the brutal Georgia heat.
In the event an athlete shows signs of heat exhaustion, “Protocol is that we need to cool them to 102° core temperature before we transport.”
McCarty says the wet bulb method is the most accurate way to take that temperature.
“It has a long probe on it, and we can insert it into the athlete and set it in the tub, so we can watch them and see what their core temperature is dropping to.”
While McCarty is grateful to have never experienced a fatality on his watch, he says he will continue to hold these trainings to be sure local medical professionals have the right knowledge, just in case.
“If we say it’s too hot, it’s too hot," he said. “Any athletic trainer you talk to, they’re going to be serious about this. This isn’t a game for us. We don’t care about the wins or losses, they’re fun, but the important thing is to make sure our athletes walk off the field and they’re okay.”
