Local senior care facilities dealing with the coronavirus

RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) --- Infection control, visitation guidance, and prevention practices.
That's what the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services says nursing homes need to be thinking about.
It's because the elderly is especially at risk for Coronavirus.
The goal is to keep the virus out of elder care centers across the country. Meaning, you might need protective equipment before visiting, or there might be restrictions on visiting at all.
“We got Clorox wipes, Lysol spray, and I had the facility manager, she wiped down all the doorknobs, the door handles,” said Sylvia Dennis-Wray, the Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Services Center.
Dennis-Wray deals with very vulnerable patients every day.
“We sent letters home with all of our clients, informing their caregivers that we’re doing everything we can to protect them,” Dennis-Wray said.
It’s essentially an adult day care…and on top of their regular cleaning practices, they’re doing even more as an extra precaution.
“We want to make sure that we keep all of our clients and our employees safe,” said Dennis-Wray.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services sent guidelines to nursing homes and senior care facilities to help control and prevent the spread of the virus.
Dennis-Wray said they’ve put up signage and are having visitors and volunteer groups fill out paperwork before being allowed inside.
“Have you engaged in international travels within the last 14 days, do you currently have any signs or symptoms of respiratory infection such as a cough, fever, or sore throat, and the third one is have you had contact with someone under the investigation of COVID-19,” added Dennis-Wray, “If they answer yes to any of those questions, sorry, you can’t visit us at this time.”
And they have strict rules for employees and clients feeling sick or have any flu-like symptoms.
“We ask that they stay hydrated, avoid close contact with people who are sick, avoid touching their eyes, nose, and their mouth, wash their hands often,” Dennis-Wray said, “If they are sick, please keep them home, do not send them into the center.”
