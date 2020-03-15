ACWORTH, Ga. (CBS46) -- The coronavirus outbreak is causing event cancellations and many businesses and workplaces are implementing a “remote work policy” effective immediately.
But when it comes to the service industry, many of those employees cannot afford to take off, or work from home. Business is down in many industries -- the restaurant industry is one of the areas taking a big hit.
“Business has dropped by 30 percent,” said Yakup Ulutas, the General Manger of Reveille Cafe in Acworth.
The World Health Organization issued guidance for preparing a workplace, including restaurants, for the coronavirus. It includes tips for preventing the spread of the virus and steps to reduce workers’ risk of exposure.
“We’re battling the coronavirus as much as we can, we have sanitizing wipes, we wipe surfaces, we wash hands, we don’t touch our faces,” Ulutas said.
For places like the Reveille Café in Acworth, business is going on as usual. “The servers depend on tips, so they make $2.13 an hour in Georgia, so they all kind of have to work,” said Ulutas.
Despite social distancing warnings, some customers said they’re not going to change their daily routine. “We’re not going to let anything stop us from coming, getting outside, said one customer, Greg Zanzyck. “We can’t stay inside all the time, but we like to take the kids out, especially on a Sunday.”
Several businesses are taking precautions, so the coronavirus doesn’t completely disrupt their daily operations.
“Right when somebody gets up, somebody is right there to wipe it down with Lysol and disinfectant,” added Zanzyck.
“We’re doing every we can, it’s safe to come out and eat,” Ulutas said. “As you can see, people are out, we’re not densely populated, we’re trying to spread everyone out.”
They’ve posted signs saying that if employees are sick or are showing any symptoms, they shouldn’t come to work.
Ulutas added that to-go orders are always acceptable for customers.
“If you’re sick, don’t come out, but if you’re not sick, we’re here to serve,” Ulutas said.
