Newton County officials are working to contain a COVID-19 outbreak inside the county jail.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff, 21 inmates at the jail have tested positive for COVID-19.
Jail officials reported the inmates are showing little to no symptoms.
“Based on our contact tracing and investigation, we have reason to believe those 21 residents contracted the virus from staff”, according to a sheriff spokesperson.
The sheriff’s office reported all incoming inmates are tested for COVID-19, and then they are placed in quarantine for 14-days.
After quarantining, all incoming inmates are then retested before being placed around other inmates, according to the Newton County Jail.
The outbreak happened after an inmate who transferred into the jail tested positive for COVID-19.
The inmate showed more symptoms than the other inmates who tested positive.
Newton County Sheriff officials wrote in a Facebook post the jail has restricted movement in the impacted facilities and the jail has “increased our medical staff to give round-the-clock attention to the 21 residents who are exhibiting little to no symptoms at all.”
The Facebook statement went on to say, “We regret that this situation occurred, but we are no different from the normal population within the county who tested positive for COVID-19.
From last March up until yesterday, we have not experienced a single COVID-19 case in our Detention Center and for that, we are blessed.”
Additionally, sheriff officials addressed a concern regarding sanitary items at the jail.
“The allegation made about the resident not having access to soap is untrue. We insist our residents keep their personal hygiene at the highest level.
We insist that each and every inmate shower daily and change clothes to maintain proper hygiene and to maintain the highest level of cleanliness.”
