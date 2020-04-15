SENOIA, Ga. (CBS46) -- As small businesses are struggling to stay afloat, one Senoia business owner is getting creative to keep all of her employees, and keep the doors open.
Lisa’s Creperie and Café is going the distance, literally.
“We reached out on our Facebook page to all of our followers, and wanted to see if they’d be interested in having us come out to their homes and their neighborhoods, and we had a tremendous response,” said Lisa Roiret, the owner of Lisa’s Creperie and Café.
Navy veteran Lisa Roiret emigrated from France when she was seven. She started her crepes and coffee business, Lisa’s Creperie And Café, as a food truck, and opened a brick and mortar store in July of 2019.
But as of late, she’s reverted back to her old ways.
“Ever since the third week of March we’ve been going around keeping our 11 employees working hard to feed everybody in the comfort of their home,” Roiret said.
Instead of staying in one place, she’s heading to various neighborhoods around metro Atlanta, so people don’t have to go very far.
“Everyone is really excited that we’re giving their neighbors an alternative to home cooking once a week or something like that,” added Roiret.
They take orders over the phone or online, they have masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, and they bag up all the food and call people when it’s ready so no one has to gather.
“We’re taking every measure we can to be as sanitary as we can,” Roiret added.
Roiret said she actually just invested in this brand-new truck in December to participate in all the festivals in metro Atlanta.
“This was a huge investment I made right before the pandemic,” said Roiret.
Now her investment is paying off thanks to community support helping them stay afloat.
“That’s a really touchy subject, it’s just been amazing,” Roiret said as she teared up. “I just hope that every brick and mortar that is struggling right now hangs on and finds a way to make it through this.”
Want to book her to come to your neighborhood? Email her at info@lisascreperie.com
