ATLANTA (CBS46) — As students across the area get ready to head back to school, one local student will have everything she needs thanks to a special backpack giveaway this past weekend.
On Sunday, CBS46 partnered with iHeart Radio to give away backpacks filled with school supplies. The event was held at Big Daddy's Burger Bar in Smyrna.
The first 96 students who got into line received a backpack filled with school supplies they need as they get set to return to the classroom this fall.
One of those backpacks had an even bigger surprise. A $1,500 gift card for a huge back to school shopping spree.
The winner's name was Patricia and you couldn't wipe the smile off of her face after she opened the backpack! Congratulations, Patricia!
