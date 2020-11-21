Local children received food and PPE items to help weather the pandemic on World Children’s Day.
Students at the M.T.O. Shahmaghsoudi Atlanta center donated 110 handsewn masks, 40 hand sanitizers, wipes and sanitizing sprays along with enough non-perishable foods to serve 255 meals.
“There is nothing more important than investing in the present and future of children, especially those who have been left behind as a result of various social shortcomings. It truly takes a village to raise a child. So, as Sufis, we have come together today to take a small step for the next generation that has to deal with so many ongoing problems in our world including rebuilding what has been destroyed socially and economically by the current pandemic,” stated Maziar Saleh a M.T.O. volunteer in a press release.
The volunteers delivered to Advocates for Children in Cartersville which is a shelter for children who are victims of abuse and neglect. In Atlanta, donations were made to Carrie Steele-Pitts Home and Vashti Center which are both foster residency facilities for young adults and children who are battling a variety of challenges.
The M.T.O. COVID-19 response has seen volunteers from the across the world participate in range of programs during the pandemic. The group has donated thousands of personal protective equipment products for healthcare and senior center frontline workers. Their message is simple – to spread the message of hope, giving, and unity.
For more information on M.T.O. Shahmaghsoudi® COVID-19 response efforts or how you can help, please visit: mtocharity.org.
