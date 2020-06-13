LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A very special summer camp for medically fragile kids couldn’t take place this year due to the coronavirus.
The volunteers who usually run it decided to bring a taste of camp to each child instead.
“These are kids who are medically fragile, so they have tracheostomies in place, which is essentially a breathing tube in the middle of the neck, and some are attached to ventilators as well,” said Dr. Jon Popler, the Camp Trach Me Away Medical Director.
It’s usually a week-long oasis from everyday life for these children.
“I like everything about it,” said one camper, JoJo Dominguez.
Despite having special needs, it’s a place where these campers can forget about their challenges and have some independence.
“It’s really a safe place where the fact that they have a tracheostomy does not make them different from the other kids who are there,” added Dr. Popler.
“Getting ready for camp, she gets really excited, and is able to get through those last few weeks of school,” said Cristy Carey, the Co-Founder of Camp Trach Me Away about Dominguez.
Doctors, nurses, therapists and other volunteers came up with a way to make camp happen remotely…since they had to cancel camp this year due to the coronavirus.
“I was upset,” Dominguez added.
“It’s their best week of the year,” Carey said.
They collected supplies through donations and boxed them up and hand delivered them to each child's home.
The children were greeted with the caravan honking their horns down the street, followed by singing in the driveways and having silly string fights.
“I’m so happy we found it, I see the experiences she has there, she loves the horses, she loves the talent shows,” said Norma Dominguez, JoJo’s mom.
“This is trying to let them know they’re still part of the community, they’re still visible, they haven’t lost that, and that we’ll be back next year,” Dr. Popler added.
The camp is no cost to the family, and most campers have never been away from their families for even one night.
“She’s talking more with the other kids, I think she found her own,” said Norma Dominguez about how camp has changed her daughter’s life.
It gives them confidence and allows them to really be themselves.
“People think we can’t do certain things because of our disabilities, but sometimes we can do stuff like everyday kids,” Jojo said.
Although horseback riding, swimming, zip lining, all typical summer camp activities aren’t happening this year, the volunteer staff members found a way to bring a little bit of camp to them.
The camp is completely volunteer run and they depend on donations to make the camp happen each year. For more information and to donate: https://camptrachmeaway.org/donate-to-camp.
