ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Local surgeons and veterinarians are working together to save animals lives.
Surgeries on animals can cost thousands of dollars, but these surgeons are volunteering their time and not charging for these surgeries.
Most of the dogs were on death row until the "Good Doctors" became their guardian angels.
“There is nothing like it there’s no feeling like it,” said Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. John Keating.
Most of the dogs were days away from being put down because the rescue group or shelter could not afford the costly surgery. But these doctors want to give these dogs a second chance.
When CBS46 visited their office, they were operating on Texas from Savannah. He was driven to Town and Country Veterinary Clinic in Marietta for the surgery.
But saving these animals doesn’t just make them a better surgeon.
“It makes them a better person, it humanizes people, it reacquaints us with why we thought we were doing this in the first place and that’s to make a soul better, to save a soul," said Dr. Keating.
