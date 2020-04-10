Local teacher and his students lend a helping hand to healthcare workers

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A local teacher and his students are helping healthcare workers be just a bit more comfortable as they battle COVID-19.
A Maxwell High School of Technology manufacturing teacher, Brandon Myers, is using the 3D printer he and his class constructed to print ear reliefs to help health professionals wear their masks more comfortably.
Healthcare workers often have issues with ear soreness due to wearing masks during long shifts.
The Lawrenceville teacher and his class got to work on the ear reliefs as part of their digital coursework, thoroughly researching designs and stands from the National Institute of Health (NIH). After picking out preferred designs, production began.
This hardworking group doesn't plan to stop at ear shields, as they're also beginning to explore the manufacturing of face shields.
During this pandemic, this teacher and his students are proving that every little bit helps.
