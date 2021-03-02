After controversial comments about Breonna Taylor led to backlash, a Cobb County teacher has issued a formal apology to her students.
CBS46 was the first local station to report on the incident at Pebblebrook High School on Friday where a teacher was recorded in her virtual class reacting to morning announcements. The school principal led the morning announcements which honored Breonna Taylor.
The Pebblebrook science teacher has been identified at Susan McCoy.
"I'm sorry she was killed but when you hang out with people with guns that shoot at cops, you're likely to get caught in the crossfire," McCoy told her students.
Since those claims, the teacher sent a message to her students. CBS 46 obtained a copy of the video in which she told her students she wanted to "sincerely and publicly" apologize.
"I'm just heartbroken that I said something so rude and disrespectful, and I want my students to know I really truly, truly apologize.
I just feel heartsick over the distrust and hurt that I caused," the employee said.
Cobb County School Board member Leroy Hutchins told CBS 46 while he's glad there was an apology which he takes the apology at "face value," the damage may already be done for some of the students.
"It's good to hear that she acknowledged she was wrong." But he added, "I'm not sure what it means overall as far as how it affects our students."
In fact, outraged students on social media are still demanding McCoy's firing as of Monday night. Posts continue to tag the principal's Instagram page calling on action.
In the video CBS 46 first revealed Friday, McCoy is heard falsely claiming Breonna Taylor fired at deputies first. Additionally, the teacher incorrectly claims police were searching for Taylor's current boyfriend instead of her ex-boyfriend. The high-schoolers challenge her allegations and correct the science teacher.
Hutchins said he was pleased to see that response.
"The fact that our children were able to correct and to be a part of that conversation in a very respectful manner, I'm just very proud."
The school principal issued a letter to students and families explaining the school and district expect every person to show respect on the Pebblebrook campus, something McCoy suggests she did not offer to her own students.
"I ask for forgiveness and hope that some day I can have the trust back with my students that I know I loss, thank you," the employee ended.
The district previously released a statement to CBS46 news on Friday which a spokesperson re-affirmed Monday when we asked for an update on its investigation:
“The District is aware of the allegations, is investigating, and will follow any relevant District policy. As a District, we expect every member of our staff to treat each other with respect and understanding.”
