DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A photo of a man kneeling on the neck of child has sent shock waves across social media. However, it's a comment on the post that has prompted a local school district to open an investigation.
DeKalb County Schools say administrators were "made aware of the disturbing social media posts.The District is currently investigating the allegation," Wednesday evening.
In the comments of the disturbing post is one from a special needs teacher who works for the district.
On Facebook, Brian Papin wrote, "Again! Your'e dong it wrong! One knee on center of the back one on the neck and lean into to it until death! You saw the video! Get it right or stop f--g around!"
Others on the post exclaimed Papin should be ashamed of himself.
It remains unknown what relationship the teacher, if any, shares with the individual in the photo.
Stay with CBS46 as this story develops.
