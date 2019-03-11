ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- It's a better chance of adoption. That’s what one local teenager is hoping for through a law she’s trying to get passed called "Bailey’s Law."
CBS46 reporter Melissa Stern spoke with Chynna Brown who’s hoping to get results and an increase in adoptions with online exposure.
Brown, a 17-year-old girl scout, wants to make it mandatory for all animal shelters to have an online inventory consisting of photos of all their animals.
“Bailey’s Law" is inspired by my dog, Bailey Aspen, who was rescued off the street,” said Brown.
Bailey’s mother went to animal control. Brown wanted to help her find a home, so she looked online.
“I looked for photos of her on a website, so I could share with possible adopters, and what not, and Henry County Animal Control does post photos of impounded animals, a lot of counties do not,” added Brown.
She realized how convenient that was, but quickly noticed how many shelters do not post pictures of their animals. In fact, some don’t even have a website.
“The problem is a lot of shelters in under-funded areas do not have the funds for even internet,” Brown said.
She believes potential adopters won’t travel to a shelter unless they know there is an animal they are interested in.
“By posting photos of animals that can be adopted online, people can look online for an animal, when their work hours, or what not, might not allow them to be able to look at the shelter themselves,” Brown added.
She said several shelters she works with agree this is needed.
“I work with a lot of rescues, and they have told me that once they started posting photos of their animals available for adoption, their adoption rates went up 50 percent,” said Brown.
Brown reached out to State Representative Demetrius Douglas for help.
Douglas thought it was a good idea and said it will also help people find lost and missing pets along with animals up for adoption.
“You have to go to three shelters sometimes, sometimes somebody picks up your dog four streets over, or a mile away, and they’ll take them home, or to the shelter near where they live,” said State Representative Demetrius Douglas, with the Georgia House of Representatives.
Brown said she simply wants to reduce the overcrowding in local animal shelters and reduce the number of animals getting euthanized.
“Hopefully it will clear up more space, and bring in revenue, and for the animals themselves, they’ll get more exposure, and get more homes,” Brown said.
Brown and Douglas said they’re working out all the kinks, but hope this bill passes next year.
