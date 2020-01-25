ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A local family is asking for the community's help, getting their teenager new cochlear implants. The medical devices, which help him hear, cost thousands of dollars…and that's even with insurance. But Eric Burt, Jr., 13, is trying to get the life-changing implants with his insurance in question.
“I think it’s crazy, because insurance doesn’t want to cover it,” said Eric Burt Jr.
“Still, out of pocket, we’re still looking at a big chunk of money, and we just don’t have it,” his mom, Darlene, said.
13-year-old Eric Burt Jr. has been hard of hearing since he was a baby. He’s a twin, but there were complications with the pregnancy. They were born at 25 weeks and his brother didn’t make it. Eric was born profoundly deaf in both ears.
“He’s going to need this, to become a better student, to become a better human being, to become a productive citizen…that’s my ultimate goal for him,” added Darlene.
He’s had his current devices since he was about six. He doesn’t need surgery for an implant; he simply needs the devices replaced.
“I have one that’s not working on this side,” Eric said as he pointed to his right ear.
“It keeps going in and out, there’s static,” his mom said about the broken device.
But that would cost them nearly $30,000.
“Being a boy that loves to be active, and the wear and tear on any type of technology…you know they need to be replaced, Darlene said.
They said their insurance, Blue Cross Blue Shield, hasn’t given them an answer as to what would be covered.
“We’ve reached out to our insurance company, we wrote a letter of grievance, asking for these things to be looked into, we’re still waiting on a response from them, to see whether or not they will cover anything
These devices help Eric perform better in school, help him communicate, and give him more confidence answering questions.
“We wanted his story to be told, just to put that help, SOS, out there,” said his mom as she got teary-eyed, “We’ve got to raise this money, because we don’t know how long this device is going to last us.”
For more information on their fundraiser and how you can help, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.