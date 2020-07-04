Local veteran gets home makeover of a lifetime

DACULA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A local veteran got the home-makeover of a lifetime after 27 years of serving our country.
This Gwinnett County veteran is celebrating America’s birthday with his whole family in his new home.
“It was a lot of stuff that had to happen to it, and it was really bad, but I couldn’t afford to fix it,” said the homeowner, Marcelino Marquez.
Marquez, his wife, and three kids, live in Dacula. He’s owned the house since 2001.
“At the time my washer broke, and we had several other problems, problems I couldn’t fix, so I was trying to figure out how to fix them,” added Marquez.
Marquez entered Marine Corp in ’92.
“I’m a reservist now,” he said.
He decided to submit his name to Military Makeover…and was chosen.
“The people at Military Makeover with Montel Williams came to my house and redid my house, everything,” Marquez added.
From the floors to the plumbing issues – that house was completely transformed.
“I don’t think I deserved something like that, I really don’t, I spent 27 years doing something I love,” said Marquez.
Tradesman, volunteers, and members of the community worked on the house for about two weeks while the Marquez family stayed in a hotel.
“It’s a way to not just say thank you for your service, but show thank you for your service,” said Art Edmonds, the Co-Host of Military Makeover.
And when they pulled up to their new home….
“Almost instantly started crying,” said Marquez, “For me, that’s very rare, I’m 6’1, 235 pounds, and I’m a Marine.”
Marquez suffers from PTSD and is using this platform as a way to help other veterans.
“For the veterans out there that are struggling, get help, find help, there are community resources out there to help you, don’t struggle by yourself,” Marquez said.
Marquez said what used to simply be a house, is now a place to call home.
“Give them a fresh start, a fresh design, a place to leave trauma and sadness behind,” said Edmonds.
“For a whole community to love me the way it did, it fills my heart with pride and warmth…something I haven’t had for a long time,” added Marquez.
Military Makeover has been around for four years.
They come in and make-over homes for military veterans
You can catch the five episodes featuring the Marquez family on the Lifetime network the third week of August.
