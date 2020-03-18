ATLANTA (CBS46) - A local religious group reached out to help feed Metro Atlanta residents who could be vulnerable by the rush on grocery stores recently due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Volunteers with ICNA Relief served hot meals to the homeless Sunday on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard N.W. in Atlanta between 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Additional volunteers held a non-perishable food distribution in Clarkston and Stone Mountain from Noon to 3 p.m.
“Because of the food shortage and what’s happening, the stores are getting empty. People are not having enough money because some people might be out of jobs, so we took this initiative to give back to society and that’s who we are,” said Shamikh Sahadat, Director of ICNA Relief U.S. South-East Region.
ICNA Relief is a Muslim based volunteer organization which offers several programs to help local community members. It has free clinics, a refugee center and food pantries among other services. Please click on ICNA Relief for more information on their services or how you can help.
