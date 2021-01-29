ALPHARETTA (CBS46)-- An Alpharetta woman says she survived a traumatic stay in the hospital while battling COVID-19. She says the long-term effects are still lingering.
Susan Grunwald compares her stay to a warzone. "In the emergency room there were just people everywhere. There were people in the hallway. There was just not enough space in the emergency room," she explains.
Susan Grunwald says she didn’t want to share her COVID diagnosis publicly, but she wanted to help others.
“It’s not like I wanted to tell all my personal details, but I felt compelled once I got home something was telling me like you have to get the accurate out there,” Grunwald said.
She made a now popular Facebook post chronicling her experience in Emory University Hospital Johns Creek which was filled to capacity at the time of Grunwald’s stay in early January. She considered the hospital health “war zone.”
“There were like three code blues,” Grunwald said. “I think there were three in an hour and there were people just yelling for help, and I don’t think any of us who haven’t been in a hospital realize that is happening in our local hospitals.”
Grunwald says it took 24 hours to get into a room, and the sound of panic and life-ending illness surrounded her.
“Even though I had heard that hospitals were at 100% capacity I just didn’t realize what that meant,” Grunwald said. “In the emergency room, there were just people everywhere. There were people in the hallway. There was just not enough space in the emergency room,” she explained.
The 55-year-old Alpharetta woman explained how careful she had been never eating inside restaurants, sanitizing constantly, but she admits she let her guard down once a week to work out.
“I worked out with a friend once a week,” Grunwald. “We’ve been doing this every week since the summer and we worked out in her apartment and neither of us wore masks in her apartment. Going back, I knew better, I don’t know why I thought that was okay--maybe because she was a friend that I spent a lot of time together.”
After finally coming home from the hospital, Susan says that’s when post-COVID insomnia set in.
“I had insomnia for about 28 days. It was about 28 days before I had a full night’s sleep,” Grunwald said. “I was scared that I was never going to be able to sleep again more than an hour. I was afraid I was going to die because I wasn’t able to sleep.”
She found holistic treatment at the Alpharetta Wellness Collective where the staff has helped her finally begin to sleep through the night.
“I started doing some treatments, infared light therapy, an amp foil, started taking magnesium in the hospital,” Grunwald said. “The last four days I’ve slept 6 to 7 hours and I feel on top of the world from being able to sleep,” Grunwald. “I am being 100% careful. 99% is not enough.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.