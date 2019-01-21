Henry County, GA (CBS46) The company behind a mistake that spelled the wrong word on the front of a youth football league team’s uniforms has apologized but has not offered a refund.
Jennifer Rice is the team mom with Henry County Pop Warner. She says when they placed their uniforms order with Four Kings Sports, they expected quality but instead they got uniforms that were misspelled and the wrong size. And they aren’t alone.
“We received pants and so they were supposed to have a Mustang on them and then running down the leg, they said, ‘Henry County’ and it said ‘HANRY County,’ said Rice. “We went half of the season with our boys not uniformed. Basically, we were out of a lot of money that we fund-raised for and worked hard for.”
Multiple teams from all over metro Atlanta have come forward saying Four Kings Sports took money but did not supply their order.
CBS46 reached out to the company and they told us the problem was caused by their manufacturer and that they’re currently in foreclosure and working with the teams to repay the money.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.