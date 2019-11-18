DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) The number one youth football team in Georgia is headed to nationals, but they say they need some help getting there.
The 6U Central DeKalb Jaguars will defend their title at the Youth National Championship in Miami, Florida.
But the road is expensive and volunteer coaches are asking for donations.
"We call real football plays. They line up in the huddle, they line up on their own and they know responsibility," says head coach Patrick Gallagher. "We hold them accountable and they work together through adversity as a team and they've come a long way."
Coaches are hoping to reach their goal of $10,000.
