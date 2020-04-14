ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Looking for a new hobby while quarantined?

One of the most influential sewing teachers in the world happens to live in Atlanta. She’s teaching people through her YouTube channel how to sew their own fabric masks.

Mimi Ford, of Mimi G Style, used to watch her aunt, a seamstress, when she was little. After learning on a sewing machine her dad bought her, she started sharing her knowledge with the rest of the world.

“When I started doing the videos for the tutorials and teaching people how to sew, it wasn’t really a thing, no one was really doing it on YouTube when I started doing it,” said Ford. “I was able to build this community of all of these people who were sewing at home, who were like, I thought only my mom did this, or I thought, only my grandma did this.”

She now lives in Atlanta but has become one of the most influential sewing teachers in the world; garnering more than four million followers across social media, for making sewing hip and accessible.

“I was teaching people how to sew things they wanted to wear,” Ford said. “Pencil skirts, maxi-dresses, things that were sort of cool.”

Because of the Coronavirus, she’s using her skills to teach others how to sew masks.

“I’m not a doctor, and whether this will help or not help, is not the point of why I’m making the video or why I’m making the mask,” added Ford.

She wanted people to feel safe and comfortable and have the option to make their own if they didn’t have a mask at home.

“So now, I feel a huge sense of responsibility, to be quite honest, because there are so many people who look to me, not just for the masks during this time, but also just in general to learn to sew,” Ford added.

She had more than a million YouTube views in just two days of her “do-it-yourself” mask instruction video.

She said it’s a great hobby, fun to learn, and a perfect activity while social distancing.

“If it’s keeping people feel safe, and helping them feel safe by making them for their friends and their family, then I’ve done my job and I’m very proud of that,” said Ford.

She also started an online school, because she wanted people to have a place to go that didn’t cost a fortune: https://sew-it-academy.thinkific.com/