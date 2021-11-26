ATLANTA (CBS46)-- While many were out braving the lines on Friday at big box retailers, locally owned businesses were preparing for their own rush.
"We really hope to have a good crowd tomorrow. We have specials in the store, discounts and things like that," said Michael Knight, owner of Kaboodle Homes in East Atlanta Village.
Knight says his store has been open for 25 years and 'Small Business Saturday' is always helpful to its bottom line.
"Since small business Saturday started, we have seen a big difference, yeah," said Knight. "When you buy from us, your money stays in the neighborhood. Lot's of local art and locally made furniture."
Next door, at Park Pet Supply, its Co-Owner Alan Marsh, says they're also bracing for big sales. "In the age of internet sales and big box stores, a day like Saturday is a pretty important sales day for a small business like ours."
Like many other mom-and-pop shops, Park Pet Supply will be offering deals this Saturday, hopefully making up for some lost sales in a time where businesses have been hit so hard.
"We actually closed in March of 2020 and didn't really reopen until May of this year," said Marsh. "It is an important day. We have numerous specials going from a lot of our different manufacturers, a lot of buy one get one frees and things like that. And it's a critical day for us moving into the Christmas season."
