The 2021 Presidential Inauguration marked another historic moment in the 65-year history of Manuel’s Tavern. The crowd erupted in applause while watching the peaceful transition of power.
“I think it’s a breath of fresh air. That was very much needed,” Customer April Anderson said.
“Hair standing up on my arm,” Customer Gordon Burns said.
Perhaps the highlight for many here, the swearing in of Kamala Harris as the first female Vice President in the United States.
"All I can say is it’s about bloody time. Sorry, but how long is it going to take. It feels good, as a woman it feels good to see another woman in a position of power like that,” Customer Kelsey Nix said.
“It’s good to see the Executive branch look like the country,” Anderson said.
A celebratory event for all involved at this iconic restaurant which has been a long-time gathering spot for many diehard Democrats.
“Relief first that it actually happened. You know it has been a weird month. So, we were not sure that any of this was going to go as planned,” Nix said.
“Time for a change and time to bring our country back together. As a veteran, as a father, just to bring the country back together and unite it it’s just so important,” Burns said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.