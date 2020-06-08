DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- All across the country people are lobbying for monuments celebrating the Confederacy to be removed.
In Atlanta, some have taken to defacing them.
Hundreds of protesters gathered over the weekend outside a Confederate monument that was built in 1908.
“It’s absolutely a slap in the face to every black person who has to walk through that county’s square,” said Sara Patenaude, of Hate Free Decatur.
Protesters met in Decatur Square, home to that monument, and moved peacefully through the streets.
“Here, as in many areas of the country, people are demanding the removal of these confederate monuments,” said Commissioner Jeff Rader, with DeKalb County District 2.
Rader said the board has repeatedly voted to remove it, but Georgia state law prohibits Confederate memorials from being taken down.
“The DeKalb County Commission chose to work to contextualize the monument, which basically gives the viewer of the monument the counterpoint of fact that helps to explain why such a dissonant and inaccurate message is delivered by this memorial,” added Rader.
While they can be relocated to a site of similar prominence, it’s difficult to find somewhere else to put them.
“The thing is that nobody wants them, and that in and of itself should tell you something, that nobody wants these things in their community, because they are divisive and symbols of hate,” Patenaude said.
Recent police killings have reignited the push to remove these types of Confederate monuments, but others are saying they deserve to be protected.
“The history of these monuments isn’t about the Civil War, it’s about preserving white supremacy and supporting white supremacy, and trying to put Black people in a lower status,” Patenaude added.
Some have been vandalized during recent protests, including two city-owned Confederate monuments in Atlanta’s historic Oakland Cemetery, which maintenance workers found covered in spray paint.
Built in 1894, it's the burial site of more than three-thousand unknown Confederate soldiers.
“If you keep the monument up, you’re saying you literally support putting that thing on a pedestal,” said Patenaude.
Some groups, like Hate Free Decatur, are asking government officials to push for changes when it comes to Georgia law.
“We want to see political leaders, who have the will and the political courage to act justly and remove these monuments despite an unjust state law,” said Patenaude.
In a statement from R. Gary Spencer, a local criminal defense lawyer and civil rights activist:
Confederate monuments and symbols are hate speech, pure and simple. The confederacy was about maintaining slavery and that history remains hurtful to African Americans and people of good will. As the country again reckons with whether Black Lives really Matter, symbols of hate should be gone as they do not honor history but rather are a painful acknowledgement of what this country did to a people who did not ask to come here but, nevertheless have made many strides and contributions as Americans.And these symbols are everywhere-Stone Mountain, Oakland Cemetery, the city of Decatur, the Richard B. Russell building, to name a few. But let’s not forget “Jeff Davis” county. Or the monuments of Alexander Stephens IN THE CAPITOL, a Georgian who became Vice President of the Confederacy, and is best known for his “Cornerstone speech”, where he defended slavery by saying that cornerstone of slavery relied on the great truth, that black people were inferior to whites. There’s also a state park that bears his name.How do we explain these monuments to children? How should we explain? That we continue to honor these people even though they were happy to use the law to suppress Black people? These monuments and symbols are inexcusable. If this society wants to move forward, this is an easy fix to show seriously that Black Lives Matter.
