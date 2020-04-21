ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- “ The gym is really like therapy. Seriously you can go to the gym and feel crazy and come out feeling amazing,” said local Marquez Reid.
Reid also said he is in favor of businesses, especially gym, re-opening their doors.
“I just feel like people are really like losing a lot behind it as far as business wise, homes, cars.I just feel like people need to get back out and get to work,” he added.
Nail salons barbershops and more will begin opening up their doors this Friday, though a number of people are saying they should keep their doors closed.
“I definitely wouldn’t be one of the first people going to nail salons, hair salons, I’m definitely going to be waiting,” said Lorraine Useche.
Useche said the virus scares her even more because she has a daughter.
"If I see people walking by I literally hold my breath and get her close to me.”
Rapper, actor, activist and barbershop owner, Killer Mike, believes Georgia jumped the gun and that he will wait to re-open his barbershops.
“ In our community there are more of us that are dying and it’s because of pre-existing conditions which makes your immune system weaker, which includes things like diabetes,” said Mike.
Pharmacy student Santiago Munoz said re-opening is flat out irresponsible.
"If Georgia is somewhere halfway along its curve and we reopen it and a bunch of people get infected and we overwhelm the healthcare system again all of this closing down would’ve been for nothing,“ said Munoz.
Still, Reid is encouraging the community to live by faith and not by fear.
“Live life and stop living in fear. Protect yourself at all times.”
CBS46 reached out to Planet Fitness, who has gyms located across the metro, about their plans to reopen. They sent the following statement:
“The safety of our team, members and community is our top priority and we are working closely with our local franchisees to determine a reopening date with that in mind. We look forward to welcoming our members back soon.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.