Locals split on Buckhead's safety after recent acts of violence

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The crime happening in an area considered one of Atlanta’s nicest neighborhoods has left many fearing the worst.
“I mean it’s terrifying… it’s absolutely terrifying.”
Less than two weeks ago a man was fatally shot at the corner of Habersham and Roswell Road, leaving some neighbors to think that Buckhead no longer feels safe.
The man found dead on the side walk was shot by a 15-year-old. Investigators believe Kevin Humes, 35-years-old, was the victim of a targeted robbery attack.
A Buckhead local who wishes to stay anonymous says she isn't surprised by the violence.
“Woke up at 2:45 in the morning to gunshots,” said the woman while showing reporter Barmel Lyons a separate incident leaving her in fear for safety.
NEW TONIGHT: *graphic photos*Gunshots, blood and a man shot and killed in Buckhead.Tonight the some locals say they no longer feel safe.Tune in tonight at 9PM / 11PM on @cbs46 #atlanta #buckhead #crime pic.twitter.com/gpUW85IEuF— Barmel Lyons CBS46 (@BarmelLyonsTV) May 27, 2020
“There were policeman with flashlights and they were looking around and apparently someone had been shot and they were following drips of blood trying to find the actual victim,” she added.
According to the Atlanta Police Department crime rate statistics Buckhead crime has decreased since 2019.
And some locals agree like Freda Sosu.
“The city is changing constantly over a couple years but it just depends on what day it is what time of day it is… but right now I feel safe walking around,” said Sosu.
Local Lauren Holmes believes it’s important to hold people accountable.
“You can only do so much to prevent someone from doing something at all hours of the day, you know. That’s why you have a neighborhood watch and hold everybody accountable for their actions,” said Holmes.
