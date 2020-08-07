ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 14-year-old teen has returned home after missing for four days.
On August 3 Amoore Murphy was last known to have on a black hoodie, blue jeans, and white and gold sneakers.
The teen is described as 5'4", weighs around 140 lbs. and has black hair that is dyed blond. She was picked up by a rideshare around 6:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of King Charles Road SW.
On Friday evening the teen returned home.
