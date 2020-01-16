HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 61-year-old man suffering from dementia was quickly located after being reported missing in Haralson County.
Brian Lee Sanders was last seen wearing a long sleeve black t-shirt, jeans and light brown walking shoes.
Mr. Sanders has blue eyes and short great hair.
He may be driving a silver 2005 Honda Odyssey with Georgia tag RFL9507. He was last known to be in the area of Terrys Market.
Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 770-646-2011.
