ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A search for three children who were reported missing on Labor Day around 4:45 p.m. has ended with the children being located.
The children, four-year-old Caliah Mize, five-year-old Johndon Mize, and 11-year-old Chelton Elder were last seen in the area of S. Lumpkin Street and Pinecrest Drive.
Caliah has two braided pig tails with white bows. She was last known to have on a blue shirt with an elephant print and white shorts.
Johndon has a mohawk hairstyle. He was last known to have on a gray Barrow Elementary t-short and jean shorts.
Chelton has a low-cut hairstyle. He was wearing a red shirt with a sports logo, army-style cargo shorts, and red Adidas slides.
Police have not released info on where the children were found, information on their brief disappearance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.