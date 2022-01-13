ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) — More police officers will soon be on the streets of the Buckhead community.
The Atlanta Police Department and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens unveiled the location of a new precinct in a part of town where some people want to actually break away from Atlanta and form their own city.
Crime is cited as the top reason for Buckhead City supporters want to secede from Atlanta.
When the new precinct opens in a few months, it will add at least a dozen officers in the area.
The new precinct will be at the corner of Peachtree and West Paces Ferry Road. It will likely open this summer.
APD says the population they serve in Buckhead can double on any given day with people coming to the area to work, eat and shop.
The new mayor says this is an example of Atlanta moving forward as one city.
