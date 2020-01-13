COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – For years companies have used geofencing technology to target you in their digital ads. Now, that same technology is helping law enforcement target suspects of crimes.
Jesse Evans, Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney at Cobb County, explains how Cobb County did just that to solve a cold case. Once investigators determine longitude and latitude, that information can be used to dig up more information such as activity.
“Is there any activity through Google that you can see there that might lead to clues?” Evans said about the questions they ask next.
Here’s how it works. Investigators give Google a location and time of a specific crime, Google will send back ID’s linked to accounts in the area and then investigators begin the process of elimination. Our phones are constantly emitting our location, even when location services are turned off.
“We've learned it’s because you have to know where somebody is to push these ads when you're in a geographical area. We now have a mechanism to figure out who's touched the area,” Evans said.
When Mitchell Jones was found brutally murdered in November of 2018, there were few leads in the case. If it had not been for this new technology, Jones’ killer would still be walking the streets.
“Geofencing in particular is so limited we're actually getting less information with that than we normally get in … what we call a tower dump,” Evans said.
Google’s program Sensorvault stores a user’s location history for 10 years and privacy advocates say we should be very worried.
“We absolutely should be worried when the government has easy access to our most sensitive locations and information,” said American Civil Liberty Union Staff Attorney Nathan Wessler.
Particularly the 4th amendment.
“There's a real question about whether this kind of search of every Google user's data in order to find one suspect violates that cardinal principle of our constitution,” Wessler said.
As criminals get smarter, law enforcement say they’ll use everything at their disposal to help grieving families.
“I mean, that's what we're constantly trying to do is see if there's new avenues for us to be able to solve crimes and … we're excited about the prospects of geofencing,” Evans said.
