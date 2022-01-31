COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A big announcement today in Cobb County.
Georgia Gov. Brian kemp and first lady Marty Kemp were at Lockheed Martin for the announcement about a highly-specialized jet that will be built at the Marietta facility.
The LMXT Jet is a high-tech aerial tanker that helps the Air Force jets refuel.
Organizers say the jet will help modernize the U.S. Air Force and add to some S.T.E.M. job opportunities in Georgia.
The LMXT Jet will deliver fuel to jets through the first every "automatic boom" and air-to-air refueling system, which will help extend the range pilots can fly during critical missions.
