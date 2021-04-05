A Locust Grove, Georgia man faces multiple federal charges for his alleged role in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol including acts of physical violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings.
According to the indictment, federal law enforcement charged Jack Wade Whitton, and others, with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon. Specifically, the charges say Whitton and others allegedly committed the offense against a District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department Officer during the insurrection. The indictment states Whitton, along with Jeffrey Sabol, and Peter Francis Stager, used a baton, flag pole, and crutch to commit their alleged crime.
A separate charge saw Whitton and Sabol charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with the "acts in violation of this section involve physical contact with the victim and the intent to commit another felony." The federal indictment said this charge also involved an alleged crime against a Metropolitan Police Department officer.
Whitton was also hit with two charges of civil disorder and two charges of "entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon," for allegedly entering the Capitol building while "the Vice President and Vice President-elect were temporarily visiting."
In another charge in the indictment, the government alleged Whitton and others engaged in "disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly weapon." Finally, the final charge against Whitton said he "willfully and knowingly engaged in an act of physical violence within the United States Capitol Ground and any of the Capitol Buildings."
In total, Whitton faces eight separate charges for his alleged role in the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol.
Read the full indictment:
