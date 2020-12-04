Loeffler campaign staffer dies in fiery multicar crash in South Georgia

Governor Brian Kemp and Senator Kelly Loeffler are mourning the loss of a valued campaign staffer who passed in a multivehicle accident Friday.
Harrison Deal, 20, served under Loeffler's campaign, and was a close family-friend of the Kemps. Deal was in one of three cars that collided around 10 a.m. just outside of Savannah on I-16.
Both Loeffler and Kemp were expected to attend Vice President Mike Pence's rally in the south Georgia tourist city, but instead cancelled public appearances following news of the fatal accident.
On Twitter, Loeffler wrote, "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we mourn the loss of Harrison Deal. My heart aches for his family, and Jeff and I will continue to surround them in love and prayer in the days ahead. Harrison was a beloved member of our campaign team. More importantly, Harrison was a smart, bright, loving, loyal and outstanding young man. Harrison embodied the very best of this campaign - and the very best of our state. We will forever cherish and honor Harrison’s memory, and I ask every Georgian to join us in praying for his family during this difficult time."
It is with an extremely heavy heart that we mourn the loss of Harrison Deal. My heart aches for his family, and Jeff and I will continue to surround them in love and prayer in the days ahead. Harrison was a beloved member of our campaign team.— Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) December 4, 2020
Gov. Kemp also shared a statement on behalf of the first family.
"Today we lost a member of our 'Kemp Strong' family and words cannot express how much Harrison Deal's life, love, and support meant to us. He was a person of deep faith, unmatched integrity, and incredible kindness. Harrison was the Kemp son and brother we never had."
Statement from the Kemp Family on the Passing of Harrison Deal: pic.twitter.com/l5uSWuo05H— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) December 4, 2020
Our CBS affiliate in Savannah reports three others were injured in the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.