Flanked by former Trump Administration spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway and U.S. Department of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, Sen. Kelly Loeffler declined to answer reporters’ questions Monday about a leaked phone call in which President Donald Trump tries to pressure Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to change the outcome of the state’s presidential election.
“Look my sole focus is on tomorrow, January 5th,” said Loeffler during a campaign stop at the Fulton County Airport. “This election – everything’s at stake for this country.”
“It’s very dangerous to have Washington controlled by a single party,” said Conway.
Perdue said he was planning to escort his cousin Senator David Perdue, but he’s staying home after being exposed to someone with COVID-19.
“Since he’s quarantining today, I’m joining Kelly Loeffler’s team today, and we’re going to be going all around the state to let people know how important this vote is,” said Secretary Perdue.
If Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rafael Warnock win both Senate seats, President-elect Joe Biden would have a much easier time implementing his agenda.
“We have to hold the line here in Georgia,” said Loeffler. “We are literally the firewall to stopping socialism.
