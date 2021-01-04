If Senator Kelly Loeffler wins re-election on Tuesday, she will vote to object to the certification of the presidential election results of at least one state.
Senator Loeffler remains locked in a neck-and-neck race with Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock in a battle for one of two Senate seats in Georgia. Their race will join the other Senate race on Tuesday's runoff, Republican Senator David Perdue against Democrat Jon Ossoff. Her reported plan to object to the certified results likely targets Georgia, according to Fox News.
"On January 6, I will vote to give President Trump and the American people the fair hearing they deserve and support the objection to the the Electoral College certification process," Loeffler said in a statement Monday evening.
Loeffler's reported move aligns her with at least 12 other Republican Senators supporting a bid by President Donald Trump to overturn the popular and Electoral College vote. It also flies in the face of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans in leadership who have said the election is complete and there is no need for these types of moves.
The move is largely symbolic as it will not change the final results and President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated. For electors to not be counted would require agreement between both chambers of Congress, which isn't likely to happen with Democrats in control of the House of Representatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.