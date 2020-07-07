ATLANTA (CBS46) – Senator Kelly Loeffler, a co-owner of the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream, finds herself at the center of controversy after she sent a letter to the league’s commissioner asking the league to not have players wear warmup shirts that say “Black Lives Matter” and “Say Her Name.”

The letter, which has since been released, has not been well-received by many players in the WNBA and put the junior Georgia senator in a position no professional sports team owner wants to find themselves.

In the letter, Senator Loeffler accused the Black Lives Matter political movement of advocating “for the defunding of police, called for the removal of Jesus churches and the disruption of the nuclear family structure, harbored anti-Semitic views, and promoted violence and destruction across the country.” The senator continued her criticism of Black Lives Matter saying, “This same group fell silent over the fourth of July weekend when an 8-year-old girl was murdered under the ‘mob rule’ that I warned about days earlier.”

Loeffler said she wasn’t asked about the league’s decision and doesn’t agree with it. Instead, she proposed the players should put an American flag on every jersey and on all licensed apparel.

“Our flag has weathered countless storms, wars, and civil unrest,” Loeffler’s letter stated. “It symbolizes the strengths unique to our country and the American people. It stands for freedom, equality, and hope. This important symbol will unite us as we work toward a better, brighter, and more equitable tomorrow.”

The WNBA wasted no time pushing back on Loeffler’s letter Tuesday afternoon.

“The WNBA is based on the principle of equal and fair treatment of all people and we, along with the teams and players, will continue to use our platforms to vigorously advocate for social justice. Sen. Kelly Loeffler has not served as a Governor of the Atlanta Dream since October 2019 and is no longer involved in the day-to-day business of the team.”

The WNBA Players Association pushed things further tweeting out an article and said, “E-N-O-U-G-H! O-U-T!”

WNBA legends like Sue Bird, Sheryl Swoopes and others have previously asked why Loeffler’s still an owner in the league. Several retweeted an article from Yahoo Sports that asked why Loeffler was still a WNBA co-owner despite “Donald Sterling vibes.” This was referencing former L.A. Clippers owner Donald Sterling who repeatedly made racist comments over the years and worse. He was eventually forced out of the NBA and banned for life from the league.