The candidates vying to represent Georgians in the United States Senate faced off in the first runoff election debate since Election Day, Sunday evening in an event hosted by The Atlanta Press Club.
Jon Ossoff took the stage alone after David Perdue declined to debate participate, yet again. Ossoff instead answered questions for 25 minutes from the panel of moderators while criticizing his opponent for not showing up and stressing the need for immediate direct stimulus checks for citizens.
Later in the evening, incumbent appointed Senator Kelly Loeffler faced off with Democratic challenger Revered Raphael Warnock.
Both fought off attacks on their records from the other--similar to their television ads. The two touted very different plans to help Georgians with jobs, pandemic relief, and healthcare.
Loeffler, sticking to a seemingly redundant list of talking points and punchlines, repeatedly referred to Warnock as “radical, liberal Raphael Warnock” -- an opening refrain to her answers for nearly every other question.
Loeffler repeatedly declined to acknowledge President Trump lost the election to Joe Biden stating, '‘the president has every right to every legal resource and that’s what’s happening.”
Loeffler was asked again if she believed the election was rigged. She replied, “It’s very clear this election was problematic,” and Trump has the right to legal recourse, yet refusing to acknowledge the losses in each recount and audit in Georgia.
The political outsider appointed by Governor Kemp refused to express loyalty to Kemp who has been lambasted by Trump for not overturning the election results in Georgia. Loeffler, a staunch Trump supporter, instead stated she appreciates the support of both men, without admonishing the President’s attacks on the Georgia governor, a fellow Republican.
Warnock argued that he fighting for the civil rights and healthcare of everyday people, especially during the pandemic. He argued the sitting Senator is aiming to take away healthcare for Georgians, as Loeffler opposes the Affordable Care Act.
Loeffler, meanwhile, positioned herself as a first generation college student committed to bringing jobs to Georgians but not clearly explaining a better healthcare option for people with pre-existing conditions.
Warnock, speaking to the cameras, reiterated that Loeffler is the wealthiest lawmaker in Congress and accused her of being “out of touch with the people.”
“I’m concerned that Washington is not focused on ordinary people,” Warnock said on the stage. “You can't tell the difference between Washington back rooms and corporate board rooms, and my opponent stands for the worst of that,” he stated, describing the wealthy businesswoman turned politician.
“Kelly Loeffler is trying to misrepresent me because she knows she has spent her first ten months all ten months of her tenure thinking of herself,” he said, adding that he doesn’t believe his challenger has fought to help Georgians in the pandemic.
“They’re wondering when in the world are they going to get some COVID-19 relief? They haven’t gotten any from Kelly Loeffler in months. Were it left up to her Georgians would not have seen $600 relief and she has done nothing to provide relief,” he continued.
Loeffler rebutted stating she has personally delivered PPE to hospitals and Georgians in need.
Warnock repeated his campaign theme that “Kelly only cares about Kelly” stating his opponent quickly focused on finances and stock trading when she arrived in Washington. “She was in there three weeks. I’m not sure she was unpacked before she was dumping stocks,” Warnock said stating she is “spending millions of dollars of her own money trying to push a narrative about me because she’s’ clearly decided that she does not have a case to be made for why she should stay in that seat.”
The debate also took a turn toward race relations. Loeffler tried to question Warnock’s loose affiliations with controversial figures in the church. She detested Warnock speaking out against police brutality and profiling.
She was in turn criticized for racially insensitive remarks and her outspoken disdain for Black Lives Matter and protests against racial injustice—which has drawn calls for her removal as co-owner of the Atlanta Dream women’s basketball club, which overwhelmingly supported the Black Lives Matter movement.
“The life of every African-American is important and there is no place for racism but some organizations are solely meant to defund the police and that is going to hurt African-American communities the most,” Loeffler stated referring to Black Lives Matter, which she calls a group of fascists.
In an effort to defend herself, Loeffler stated, “There is not a racist bone in my body.”
The hour-long debate concluded with Loeffler sending South Dakota’s Republican governor to speak with reporters on her behalf after the debate. Warnock had former U.S. Senate Candidate Sarah Riggs-Amico speaking as his surrogate, supporting his approach to ignore name-calling and focus on policy goals.
