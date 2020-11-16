The Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series confirmed on Tuesday that both Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democratic Senate nominee Reverend Raphael Warnock will participate in live debates scheduled to air on Georgia Public Broadcasting.
It comes after Warnock, who won 33% of the votes in Georgia, challenged Loeffler, who won 26% of votes, to three televised debates ahead of the January 5th runoff election.
The Atlanta Press Club (APC) will host runoff debates for both of Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats on Dec. 6. Jon Ossoff is confirmed to participate in the debate, but Sen. Perdue declined the invitation. The APC said it still hopes Perdue will agree to the debate, issuing this statement:
The Atlanta Press Club’s Loudermilk-Young Debate Series is disappointed that Sen. David Perdue has decided to not participate in his debate. Jon Ossoff has confirmed his participation, so according to our rules, we will proceed with the debate and Sen. Perdue will be represented by an empty podium.
That is not our preference. The Atlanta Press Club works hard to provide a platform for all candidates running for public office. We believe it is an essential part of the democratic process for voters to have an opportunity to hear an exchange of ideas from the candidates so they can be better informed when they cast their ballots.
In that spirit, we hope Sen. Perdue will change his mind. We will leave the door open for him to participate in our Dec. 6 debate.
The debate schedule is as follows:
Sunday, December 6, 2020
U.S. Senate (Perdue Incumbent)
Invited candidates
Jon Ossoff (D) and David Perdue (R)
Airs live from 5 to 6 p.m.
U.S. Senate Special Election (Loeffler Incumbent)
Invited candidates
Kelly Loeffler (R) and Raphael Warnock (D)
Airs live from 7 to 8 p.m.
The debates will be available for viewers to watch on GBP-TV, GPB.org, and live and on demand on The Atlanta Press Club Facebook page at www.fb.com/TheAtlantaPressClub.
