LOGANVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) — A 15-year-old student at Loganville High School has been arrested for making terroristic threats, according to Loganville Police Department.
Because the student is a juvenile and the investigation has not concluded, the police department says it will not be releasing additional information at this time.
The arrest was made Tuesday morning.
The school sent the following statement:
This morning Loganville High School administrators were made aware of a threat made against the school. Upon notification, the school immediately contacted local law enforcement and removed the student in question from class. School officials completed a thorough search and officers removed the student from the building. No weapons were found during the investigation on campus. School officials will continue to work closely with the Loganville Police Department to investigate this threat. All students are safe and have resumed their normal daily schedules with additional security on campus.
CBS46 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.
MAP OF THE SCHOOL
SIMILAR STORY: North Atlanta HS clears the air after rumored threats of planned shooting
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.