GRAYSON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County Police are investigating an accident that resulted in the death of a Loganville man on July 4 in Grayson.
Police were dispatched around 1:30 p.m. after reports of an accident at the intersection of Grayson Highway and Rosebud Road. The accident involved an SUV and a motorcycle.
After further investigation, police say the driver of the silver Honda Pilot SUV was traveling north on Grayson Highway and entered the left turn lane to turn left onto Rosebud Road. Clinton Mathews, 51, of Loganville who was the driver of the motorcycle was traveling south on Grayson Highway when the two vehicles collided.
Mathews was transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and pronounced dead on July 19.
