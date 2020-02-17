LOGANVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) A lieutenant with the Loganville Police Department is recovering after suffering a traumatic brain injury while working in his yard last week.
Lieutenant Bruce Showalter was working at home when he fell from a ladder and landed on his head. He suffered a traumatic brain injury and bleeding on the brain and is currently in the Neurological ICU at Gwinnett Medical Center.
The department says he's made significant progress but still has a "long way to go."
Lieutenant Showalter has been in law enforcement for over 30 years. A GoFundMe page has been created on Showalter's behalf.
