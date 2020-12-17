A Loganville teenager is behind bars in the Cayman Islands, sentenced to four months in prison for defying the Caribbean nation's strict Covid-19 quarantine requirement, according to People.com.
Skylar Mack, 18, a student at Mercer University, and Vanjae Ramgeet, 24, a professional jet ski racer from the Cayman Islands, were sentenced Tuesday morning. The sentencing comes after the country’s Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Patrick Moran, appealed the couple’s original sentence of a $2,600 fine and 40 hours of community service each.
The office of the DPP said Mack arrived in the Cayman Islands on Nov. 27, and was required to undergo a minimum 14-day quarantine-in-residence, per Caymanian COVID suppression guidelines. On Nov. 29, Mack allegedly left her residence and removed her geo-fencing bracelet, which tracks her location, in order to watch Ramgeet compete in a jet ski event.
The couple is said to have interacted with the public at the event for more than seven hours without social distancing or wearing masks.
The Cayman Compass released a video of Mack being escorted from court for immediate imprisonment after the sentencing.
Video credit: Cayman Compass
