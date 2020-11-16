A Chicago-based global logistics management services company has announced it is expanding in metro Atlanta.
According to a press release, OSM will open a new facility in Austell.
The new 95,000 square foot building will be located at 7801 Third Flag Parkway.
The new facility will bring $800k in new investment to the county, officials wrote.
“The new facility adds to our operational network, which is built on a foundation of seamless and identical service solutions,” says James Kelley, president, OSM Worldwide. “It significantly expands the OSM Premium Network of delivery solutions for our customers and partners.”
The campus will have a 3,000-square-foot office for onsite customer meetings; a layout designed to facilitate end-to-end parcel/mail flow for fast and accurate delivery; and extensive dock accessibility for inbound, transfer and outbound flow.
For more information about OSM Worldwide, please visit osmworldwide.com
