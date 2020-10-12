ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Long lines and problems greeted early voters in some locations across Georgia as in-person early voting began Monday morning.

Early voters reported long lines at multiple locations around metro Atlanta including at the state's largest polling center at State Farm Arena. Fulton County officials said there was a technical glitch with the software and the machines were rebooted to allow voting to begin.

CBS46 has crews out across the area and will have live reports starting at noon on Monday.

