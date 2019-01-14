Atlanta, GA (CBS46/AP) The government shutdown is being felt by passengers at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport in Atlanta as many are reporting long lines at security checkpoints.
Several passengers say it's taking at least one hour to get through some of the checkpoints and some lines may be even longer.
Screeners are still working without pay at the world's busiest airport and many passengers took to social media to voice their complaints.
Monday is the first business day after security screeners missed paychecks for the first time due to partial government shutdown.
Hartsfield-Jackson Security Wait Times
One traveler said the checkpoints were so long, it took two-and-a-half hours to get through, and that's even with TSA PreCheck. She said she was able to make her flight with just 30 seconds to spare.
There's also reports of a huge backup in baggage claim.
Check travel times at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport
Hartsfield-Jackson is busy enough so I know it’s a complete mess in there.— Nicole (@AGirlNamedTiff) January 14, 2019
Bro the TSA lines at Hartsfield-Jackson are ridiculous!— kaylie (@makailajackson) January 14, 2019
Happy Monday, y’all! #insanity @ Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport https://t.co/j9XB8Pp7Cf— Dana Bolden (@thebolden) January 14, 2019
reading about the 1-2 hour long TSA waits at Hartsfield-Jackson is making my eye twitch— Gᴇɴᴛʟᴇᴍᴀɴ Jᴏɴ (@spinaret) January 14, 2019
Monday's long wait times come with less than three weeks remaining before the city hosts one of the world's biggest sporting events. Super Bowl 53 on Feb. 3 is expected to bring hordes of travelers to Atlanta for the game and days of concerts and related events.
The statement from TSA Monday attributed the long waits in Atlanta to "anticipated high volume."
"TSA, airport authorities and airlines will continue to work closely to ensure resources are optimized, efforts to consolidate operations are actively managed, and screening and security are never compromised," Kelly, the TSA spokesman, said via email.
Airport officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Miami International Airport was also forced to close a checkpoint recently because several employees called in sick.
Monday morning, a TSA security checkpoint at Terminal B inside the Houston Bush Airport has been closed because of staffing shortages.
Travelers are being advised to call ahead to check on times and arrive to the airport early in order to get to your destination.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation) and Associated Press. All rights reserved.
