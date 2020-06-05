Long lines form on the last day of early voting

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Friday marks the last day of early voting for the 2020 Primary Elections in Georgia.
Officials said wait times at several early voting locations have reached up to three hours this week.
“I’m actually super excited to see that these lines are long,” Myisha James told CBS46.
The new COVID-19 prevention protocols are one reason for the long lines; however, the other is the missing absentee ballots, authorities said.
“I said I wanted to go out here and do early voting since my absentee ballot hadn’t arrived, so here I am at the back of the line,” Emma Gilbert explained.
That seems to be a popular problem. Kathy Bradshaw said she even signed up for her ballot twice.
“I still haven’t received an absentee ballot…I’m very frustrated,” Bradshaw said.
It’s a mix up officials explained could add 15 minutes to clear up for each voter.
“ But I’ve printed out my affidavit so that hopefully that process will be shorter inside,” Bradshaw explained.
The question is, how are you going to spend your wait time?
“I have my friends, my new friends, by the time we get through I’m sure I’ll know all these people," Bradshaw said.
Early voting ends at 7 p.m. on Friday.
