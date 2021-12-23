DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County Commissioner Ted Terry is helping promote COVID testing and pushing cash incentives to help children get COVID vaccine shots.
“Working with CEO Michael Thurmond, DeKalb County was the first county in the state to approve $100 vaccination cards at the time for adults,” Terry told CBS46. Now the cash incentives can go toward eligible children who get vaccinated against COVID-19.
“The $100 cash cards are a really good incentive and we’ve seen close to 5,000 vaccinations have already been given out over these last several months,” Terry stated.
As testing sites ramp up both vaccination and COVID testing before the holidays, many residents are waiting two or more hours to take a COVID test.
Local entrepreneur Everett Ligon, seeing the growing demand, decided to set up his own mobile rapid resting operation called Filter Screening Services.
“I make house calls,” Ligon told CBS46. “Essentially I can meet you anywhere within the state lines of Georgia. We can meet in a parking lot, grocery store at your house. In my office. I have an office in Peachtree Corners.”
Ligon says he launched his company in 2016 mainly conducting drug testing for companies. He recently expanded.
“When the COVID hit, it was right in my wheelhouse and I just got a few extra pieces of paperwork and credentials and now I can test for COVID,” Ligon went on.
Operators of some of Atlanta’s busiest testing sites tell CBS46 that they are seeing more positive cases. Hospitals are also noting more patients are coming in sick from COVID, mostly unvaccinated.
RELATED: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in metro Atlanta
In the last day, hospital bed capacity showed a slight improvement going from 86% capacity Wednesday afternoon to 84% capacity Thursday afternoon. ICU bed capacity increased from 82% capacity to 81%.
Terry is urging everyone to wear proper masks and seek testing before and after the holidays.
“I love wearing my cloth mask but you’ve got to wear your N95 mask,” Terry said.” “If anyone has any difficulty getting those N95 masks put the cloth mask over it, it’s called double masking. If you’re going to be out shopping for Christmas presents, or at a gathering. If you can tested before you go to your family gathering even better, and if you can be tested after that’s good.”
